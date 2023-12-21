Harvard Continues to Back Its President Claudine Gay After New Plagiarism Allegations
SummaryClaudine Gay will add attributions to her Ph.D. dissertation, the school said, but a board subcommittee again cleared her of research misconduct.
Harvard University is continuing to support its president, Claudine Gay, amid a fresh round of accusations that she plagiarized other academics throughout her career. The newest charges have amplified questions about her research integrity and position at the helm of the prestigious Ivy League institution.