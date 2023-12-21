Harvard Continues to Back Its President Claudine Gay After New Plagiarism Allegations

Gay faced additional allegations, from conservative activist Christopher Rufo and writer Christopher Brunet, that she plagiarized parts of her 1997 Ph.D. dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Politics." The school said the subcommittee reviewed the dissertation and found one instance that had already been identified in a published paper, as well as two other examples of what the school called “duplicative language without appropriate attribution." The independent panel wasn’t part of that review.