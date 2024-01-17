Harvard Is Trying to Smooth Things Over With Silicon Valley
Juliet Chung , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jan 2024, 05:13 PM IST
SummaryEndowment brass meets with venture capitalists to address concerns about campus turmoil after the Hamas attacks on Israel.
Executives atop Harvard University’s $51 billion endowment made an unusual tour of Silicon Valley last week to try to smooth relationships with top venture-capital investors. Some have been upset at the university’s response to the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.
