Have a boring task to do at work? Don’t just plow through it

Spillover effect

The paint-watchers on average used fewer unique words and experienced more mind-wandering than those test subjects who watched the extreme-sports video. “If you were really bored by that first task, you were less focused and less productive on that second task," says Belinda. However, participants who watched the boring video didn’t show the same lapses in attention and productivity when they were told that the essay was going to help build a consequential application.