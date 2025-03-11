He built the Museum of Failure into a success. Now he wants it to flop.
Zusha Elinson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Mar 2025, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryA once-fruitful partnership has devolved into a bitter public feud full of insults, threats and sabotage; ‘Donald Trump of the tacky art world’
SAN FRANCISCO—The founder of the Museum of Failure, which celebrates product flops like Crystal Pepsi and a golf club that doubles as a urinal, has one wish for its highly anticipated exhibition slated to open here next month—that it bombs as spectacularly as the items on display.
