He Left Boeing. Now He’s the Jet Maker’s Most Important Person.

Boeing has tried for years to turn itself around. Its new best hope is a former executive who had a front-row seat to the jet manufacturer’s struggles.

Pat Shanahan, a 30-year Boeing veteran and engineer by training, has taken over as interim chief executive officer of one of Boeing’s biggest and most problematic suppliers.

His mission: shape up manufacturing at Wichita, Kan.-based Spirit AeroSystems after a series of mishaps have disrupted operations at Boeing, slowing production and leaving the plane maker short of jets it promised to deliver to airlines.

“Right now, there’s no person more important to Boeing than Pat," said Jim Albaugh, who once ran Boeing’s commercial airplane unit during Shanahan’s tenure there. “The whole industry needs him to be successful."

Spirit, which makes 737 fuselages and other airframe components, recently tapped Shanahan, a member of the company’s board, to replace Tom Gentile, who the company said resigned. The board is searching for a permanent CEO.

Spirit was created when Boeing sold its Wichita and Tulsa, Okla., units in 2005. Boeing accounts for nearly two-thirds of Spirit’s sales; making up the rest are Boeing’s chief rival, , and defense contractors.

Shanahan, 61 years old, said in an interview that the decades he spent working with Spirit as a Boeing executive positioned him to make needed changes. He has sat on Spirit’s board since 2021. He said he has recruited several retired Boeing executives to work at the supplier.

“The advantage I have is that I speak the language of the customer," Shanahan said. “And we can be brutally honest with one another where we see deficiencies, and our teams can collaborate to resolve them."

Shortly after Shanahan took over, Boeing agreed to provide a financial lifeline to Spirit under a tentative deal in which the plane maker would pay higher rates and provide Spirit with a $100 million cash infusion to increase 737 and 787 production.

“The selection of Pat at exactly this moment in time to sort of get them really focused on factory performance, I’m quite optimistic and quite pleased with," Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said. “We’ve had, just in the last 30 days, as many interactions with Pat as we’ve had over the last year, even though we’ve had more than 100 people embedded at Spirit."

Boeing has at times had a rocky relationship with Spirit since the plane maker spun off its former subsidiary. The quality problems with Spirit have been a source of friction, and the two have sparred over pricing and production. Spirit executives say Boeing’s pricing demands have saddled it with contracts that are unsustainable.

The supplier’s problems, from a brief labor strike earlier this year to production flaws with its fuselages used in Boeing’s 737 MAX jets, are reverberating throughout the industry.

Last week Boeing blamed troubles at Spirit when it lowered delivery goals for its bestselling 737 MAX jets. Production of the planes has been slowed because of misdrilled holes on Spirit-supplied jet fuselages. Rather than exclusively building new planes, Boeing has been working to root out and fix the problem. Boeing said last week that it had begun delivering the first of the reworked 737s.

Boeing’s inability to deliver jets has made it harder for airlines to meet surging postpandemic travel demand.

“United just wants its planes," said Carolyn Corvi, a United Airlines director and former Boeing executive who worked alongside Shanahan for years at the plane maker.

Corvi and other former executives said that Shanahan’s ability to focus concurrently on short- and long-term issues will be essential to tackling Spirit’s problems, which they say extend beyond the current crisis.

“His mind is a steel trap," Corvi said of Shanahan. “I’ve been in meetings where people put up charts one week with a bunch of numbers, and the next week Pat will have remembered everything on the chart and will ask why it’s changed."

At Boeing, Shanahan gained a reputation as an operational fixer skilled at getting supply chains and production on track. He was viewed as a contender to run Boeing’s defense and commercial units before he left in 2017 to work as deputy to Jim Mattis, who was then defense secretary. He later served as acting defense secretary for six months and was the Trump administration’s pick to succeed Mattis but withdrew from consideration.

During his time at the plane maker, Shanahan is credited in large part with helping to wrestle with the 787 Dreamliner’s sprawling network of suppliers during its development, following a series of delays and setbacks.

Shanahan is known for an ability to quickly assemble a team to fix thorny production problems. His former colleagues know him as at times intense, a hard-charging manager who can be blunt with feedback.

“Don’t bring him excuses," one former Boeing colleague recalled of Shanahan.

Shanahan said central to his strategy is knowing “when to use a telescope, and when to use a microscope."

He said Spirit has become hobbled over the years by dramatic swings in demand and most recently by the rapid ramp-up following an almost total shutdown during the Covid pandemic and MAX crisis, when two crashes of the jet, in 2018 and 2019, grounded the fleet around the world for almost two years.

Now Spirit is struggling with quality problems that prevent it from stepping up production, while the company needs revenue from sales to invest in improvements. “To dig out of the hole, we have to start building the airplanes," he said.

And he said many senior workers left the company when the industry downsized in the midst of Covid, leaving a less experienced workforce and management team to deal with the influx. “A number of those folks haven’t been through the rate challenges that people who have been there longer have," he said. “A good part of management is pattern recognition."

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com and Andrew Tangel at andrew.tangel@wsj.com