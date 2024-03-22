He was the ad industry’s hunter. Now, he’s the prey
Suzanne Vranica , Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Mar 2024, 03:49 PM IST
SummaryMadison Avenue titan Martin Sorrell has rebuffed merger offers for S4 Capital, the firm he founded after exiting WPP.
Martin Sorrell is the ultimate dealmaker. He went on a global acquisition spree over three decades to build the world’s largest advertising company, WPP, scooping up iconic agencies like J. Walter Thompson and Ogilvy & Mather through hostile takeovers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less