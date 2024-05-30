He won the Spelling Bee 70 years ago. Here’s his advice for today’s competitors.
Alyssa Lukpat , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 May 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Summary‘Be modest about it,’ said 84-year-old William Cashore. ‘This isn’t the end of your life, it’s just the beginning.’
One of the oldest living winners of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, 84-year-old William Cashore, has advice for the champion being crowned Thursday.
