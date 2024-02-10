Heartbreak Was Everywhere at the Grammys

She comes off as the aggrieved victim in many of her songs but disarmingly begins “Anti-Hero" (No. 4 and a Grammy nominee for Record and Song of the Year) by noting, “I have this thing where I get older but never wiser" and compares herself to “a monster on the hill" before acknowledging the one common denominator in all of her broken relationships. The song’s refreshingly frank refrain: “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me." In the video, which she wrote and directed, she first appears to be the heroine in a slasher movie, but then opens the door to discover something frightening: herself.