Is the classic, carefree summer vacation facing extinction? Last year was the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere—Spain, the world’s second-most-visited country, endured three heat waves in just four months.
To ace a summer trip in 2024, you must do more than stay hydrated and diligently apply (and reapply) sunscreen. We asked pros how to navigate the new normal of sweltering travel.
Plan Ahead
When packing, focus on light-colored, loosefitting clothes made from breathable fabrics. Also necessary? Accessories. Squeeze in a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, but also consider a rechargeable hand-held fan, a travel parasol and a bandanna you can soak in cold water when things get desperate. A fitness tracker can help you track vitals for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. It’s easy to forget to check in on your body when exploring a destination.
Look for a travel insurance policy that covers weather (not all do), though even those probably won’t cover heat waves. Sensible Weather, which describes itself as a “climate-risk tech company," reimburses travelers for certain bookings disrupted by weather. It recently partnered with the luxury resort Collective Hill Country in central Texas to offer a “high temperature guarantee," for an extra fee, letting guests get their money back if the temperature exceeds a certain threshold.
Be Flexible
In some of the world’s sunniest places—southern Spain, Italy, Greece—the afternoon siesta is a way of life. Tourists would do well to follow the locals’ lead, and shift outdoor activities to early morning and evening. Lee Thompson, co-founder of Flash Pack, an adventure-travel outfit, says that the company always draws up contingency plans for hot weather. After a particularly hot summer biking trip in Colombia last year, Flash Pack tweaked the schedule for future tours so most riding happens right after breakfast.
Sometimes, you might need to cancel activities entirely—and that’s OK, says Marta Segura, who, as Los Angeles’s first chief heat officer, leads efforts to build the city’s heat resilience. In L.A., Segura said, if it feels too hot for a hike, call it off or “make it short, walk with buddies and get plenty of water, rest and shade."
Embrace Shoulder Season
Elizabeth Heath, owner of Umbria-based Villaggio Tours, refrains from offering tours in summer, even though it is the most popular time to visit Italy. “I just don’t want to bring people over here to have them be uncomfortable," she said. In some big-ticket destinations, travel agents report that fall bookings are outpacing those for July and August.
Even in summer, consider skipping Mediterranean hot spots. Jessica Walker, owner of travel advisory Walks Around the World, says she’s noticed more clients interested in northerly destinations in Scandinavia and the Baltics.
Check the Apps
Before leaving home, get a detailed weather app that covers your destination. Meteo, for instance, monitors heat warnings across Europe, while Extrema—another app currently available in Athens, Milan, Paris and Rotterdam—indicates the coolest walking paths, nearby water fountains and monitors the heat index at popular landmarks. Similarly, Barcelona’s Cool Walks app guides walkers and cyclists toward comfortable summer routes. In Italy, the Fontanelle and Waidy Wow apps help locate the closest potable water fountains.
It’s a disconcerting truth that summer temperatures will only continue to climb, but tourists don’t have to forgo summer vacations. As Heath put it, adaptation can go a long way. “Seek shade, seek water, and don’t go out with the mad dogs in the midday sun.