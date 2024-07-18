Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Special Report / Heat waves are becoming more common. Here’s how to stay cool (and safe) while traveling.

Heat waves are becoming more common. Here’s how to stay cool (and safe) while traveling.

Suchi Rudra , The Wall Street Journal

These days, a summer vacation to parts of the U.S. or to Europe can mean dealing with heat waves. Here, experts share their coping mechanisms, from packing tips to must-have apps.

Hikers take in the view at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in southern California.

Is the classic, carefree summer vacation facing extinction? Last year was the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere—Spain, the world’s second-most-visited country, endured three heat waves in just four months.

Is the classic, carefree summer vacation facing extinction? Last year was the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere—Spain, the world’s second-most-visited country, endured three heat waves in just four months.

To ace a summer trip in 2024, you must do more than stay hydrated and diligently apply (and reapply) sunscreen. We asked pros how to navigate the new normal of sweltering travel.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

To ace a summer trip in 2024, you must do more than stay hydrated and diligently apply (and reapply) sunscreen. We asked pros how to navigate the new normal of sweltering travel.

Plan Ahead

When packing, focus on light-colored, loosefitting clothes made from breathable fabrics. Also necessary? Accessories. Squeeze in a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, but also consider a rechargeable hand-held fan, a travel parasol and a bandanna you can soak in cold water when things get desperate. A fitness tracker can help you track vitals for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. It’s easy to forget to check in on your body when exploring a destination.

Look for a travel insurance policy that covers weather (not all do), though even those probably won’t cover heat waves. Sensible Weather, which describes itself as a “climate-risk tech company," reimburses travelers for certain bookings disrupted by weather. It recently partnered with the luxury resort Collective Hill Country in central Texas to offer a “high temperature guarantee," for an extra fee, letting guests get their money back if the temperature exceeds a certain threshold.

Be Flexible

In some of the world’s sunniest places—southern Spain, Italy, Greece—the afternoon siesta is a way of life. Tourists would do well to follow the locals’ lead, and shift outdoor activities to early morning and evening. Lee Thompson, co-founder of Flash Pack, an adventure-travel outfit, says that the company always draws up contingency plans for hot weather. After a particularly hot summer biking trip in Colombia last year, Flash Pack tweaked the schedule for future tours so most riding happens right after breakfast.

Sometimes, you might need to cancel activities entirely—and that’s OK, says Marta Segura, who, as Los Angeles’s first chief heat officer, leads efforts to build the city’s heat resilience. In L.A., Segura said, if it feels too hot for a hike, call it off or “make it short, walk with buddies and get plenty of water, rest and shade."

Embrace Shoulder Season

Elizabeth Heath, owner of Umbria-based Villaggio Tours, refrains from offering tours in summer, even though it is the most popular time to visit Italy. “I just don’t want to bring people over here to have them be uncomfortable," she said. In some big-ticket destinations, travel agents report that fall bookings are outpacing those for July and August.

Even in summer, consider skipping Mediterranean hot spots. Jessica Walker, owner of travel advisory Walks Around the World, says she’s noticed more clients interested in northerly destinations in Scandinavia and the Baltics.

Check the Apps

Before leaving home, get a detailed weather app that covers your destination. Meteo, for instance, monitors heat warnings across Europe, while Extrema—another app currently available in Athens, Milan, Paris and Rotterdam—indicates the coolest walking paths, nearby water fountains and monitors the heat index at popular landmarks. Similarly, Barcelona’s Cool Walks app guides walkers and cyclists toward comfortable summer routes. In Italy, the Fontanelle and Waidy Wow apps help locate the closest potable water fountains.

It’s a disconcerting truth that summer temperatures will only continue to climb, but tourists don’t have to forgo summer vacations. As Heath put it, adaptation can go a long way. “Seek shade, seek water, and don’t go out with the mad dogs in the midday sun.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.