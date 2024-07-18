Be Flexible

In some of the world’s sunniest places—southern Spain, Italy, Greece—the afternoon siesta is a way of life. Tourists would do well to follow the locals’ lead, and shift outdoor activities to early morning and evening. Lee Thompson, co-founder of Flash Pack, an adventure-travel outfit, says that the company always draws up contingency plans for hot weather. After a particularly hot summer biking trip in Colombia last year, Flash Pack tweaked the schedule for future tours so most riding happens right after breakfast.