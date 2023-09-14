Hello? HELLO?! Can You Take Off the Headphones, Please?

Many bosses this fall are asking employees to spend more time in the office, talking up the joys of face-to-face collaboration and workplace camaraderie.

Some workers are bringing headphones to tune out all the chatter.

“It helps me feel like I’m in my own universe," said headphone-wearer Braydon Bippley, a 24-year-old social-media manager in Austin, Texas. During the lockdown era, he became accustomed to isolating from noisy roommates with a soundtrack that leaned to Ariana Grande and other pop divas. For whatever reason, he said, “I cannot listen to men sing."

Headphones—from discreet in-ear speakers to pilot-style behemoths—block noise and often aid concentration. They also can annoy the heck out of co-workers.

Anna Metcalf, an administrative assistant from South Amboy, N.J., said she sometimes has to wave her hand in the face of headphone-clad colleagues seemingly lost in music. “I feel like they’re ignoring me when I’m trying to talk to them," said Metcalf, 58, who works for Assured Guaranty.

The biggest abuser was the intern who spent a large part of the day in headphones, laughing at videos on his phone while others worked, said Metcalf, who complained to a manager. After losing headphone privileges, she recalled, the intern turned surly. “He was a total goofball," she said.

Headphones have grabbed a small role in the return-to-office drama. A handful of managers in Midtown Manhattan groused about employees now using headphones to dodge interactions. None of those interviewed wanted to go public about it, much less try to ban them. They don’t want to give grouchy employees something else to complain about.

Bippley, who is the youngest person at his office, said his boss was OK with him using headphones at work. His colleagues know to tap him on the shoulder and say, “Excuse me," when they need him. “I like the big, obnoxious headset headphones. I lean into it," said Bippley, whose company, Fluence, designs lighting for horticulturists and cannabis farms.

In an earlier era, office headsets were commonly tethered to desk phones, an advance that made it easier to keep hands free for typing during calls. These days, headphones connect to smartphones and laptops via cords or Bluetooth for conversations and audio streaming.

When the pandemic hit, many workers needed headphones and earbuds for videoconference calls. Many found the devices also helpful between meetings—for muffling the sound of kids playing or dogs barking with favorite playlists. Virtual meetings have since become ingrained in office culture, requiring nearly everyone to keep a set of earbuds or headphones at work.

When Brenna Fitzgerald, vice president of marketing at a Boston startup, wears her hair down, her co-workers sometimes can’t see that she is wearing Apple AirPods. “I’ve had situations where people thought they had a conversation with me," said Fitzgerald, who in fact might have been listening to Taylor Swift or Counting Crows via Pandora, the music-streaming service.

“I’m not a Spotify user and that might be showing my age," said Fitzgerald, 40.

Chris Bautista, a 38-year-old software engineer at Netflix, wears headphones at the office, partly to avoid small talk. The Irvine, Calif., resident calls them his “Do Not Disturb" sign. His co-workers don’t mind, he said. They do the same thing. Netflix didn’t return a request for comment.

Former IT specialist Chuck Milam wore headphones at his desk when he sat close enough to be bothered by the noisy comings and goings of a building entrance in Fort Campbell, Ky. His director at the Army base banned them in 2021 and instituted a dress code for Milam and other civilian workers. “The stuff of nightmares," the 51-year-old said.

“I didn’t waste any time in getting out of there," said Milam, of Hopkinsville, Ky. He now works from home as a cybersecurity engineer for an IT services company.

Daniel Sohege, a human-rights consultant from Somerset, England, wears headphones all day, often tuned to live feeds from the U.K. Parliament. The 41-year-old is especially sensitive to the hum of lights, he said, which made him an early headphone adopter.

A U.K. judge sided in 2021 with a government worker who complained to an employment tribunal that her manager banned headphones at work. She said the restriction discriminated against her because listening to music alleviated her anxiety. The court ordered her employer to pay her the equivalent of around $10,000.

Libby Sander, an organizational-behavior professor at Bond University in Australia, said her research found that headphones help employees concentrate in the din of modern open-plan offices. Some employers agree. The software company Databricks in San Francisco gives a $300 allowance for its workers to buy a set of headphones.

Well before the pandemic, David Demaree’s boss told his software-development team that they needed to keep their ears open, so no more headphones at work. Demaree said he and other workers suspected that the target of the directive was the one person who wore them regularly.

The employee felt singled out and left the company, said Demaree, 42, a software engineer in Chicago at the time. “It cost our team one of our superstars," he said.Demaree eventually left the company, too. Then he hired the colleague who had quit.

Write to Alyssa Lukpat at alyssa.lukpat@wsj.com