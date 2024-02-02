Help Wanted With Ribbon Cutting, Medal Pinning. Must Be British Royalty.
Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Feb 2024, 01:05 PM IST
SummaryHealth trouble, defection and disgrace have reduced the number of princes, princesses and dukes available to spread royal stardust.
LONDON—King Charles’s brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, flew last week to a tiny island in the South Atlantic called St. Helena. His mission was to inaugurate an airport, greet the locals, and meet Jonathan the Tortoise, age 191, possibly the world’s oldest living land animal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less