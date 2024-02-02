Help Wanted With Ribbon Cutting, Medal Pinning. Must Be British Royalty.

LONDON—King Charles’s brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, flew last week to a tiny island in the South Atlantic called St. Helena. His mission was to inaugurate an airport, greet the locals, and meet Jonathan the Tortoise, age 191, possibly the world’s oldest living land animal.

Back in London, some royal watchers are growing concerned about such trips—not that the monarchy shouldn’t be making them, but that a royal labor shortage may soon make it impossible to find members of the House of Windsor available to be dispatched to the far corners of their realm.

King Charles long championed a slimmed-down British monarchy, but a bout of ill health in the House of Windsor has left the royals looking a little thin on the ground.

At the moment, it is missing three of its star performers. King Charles is out of action for several weeks after having a corrective procedure on an enlarged prostate. His daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, is convalescing after an abdominal operation, and the heir to the throne, Prince William, is off duty caring for her and their three children.

Royal appearances—at thousands of events each year—are a cherished British tradition. A decade ago, when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, the monarchy had a retinue of around 15 “working royals," including the queen’s cousins and children-in-law, who could be sent around the country to represent the crown. They sprinkled royal stardust at ribbon-cutting events, charity fundraisers and medal ceremonies.

Death, defection and disgrace has shrunk that number to 11, more than half of which are aged 75 or older. Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, have died. The king’s brother, Prince Andrew, is barred from royal appearances because of his affiliation with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are in the U.S. after quitting royal duties to focus on their media business.

Over the past decade, the number of domestic engagements undertaken each year by royals has declined by about 40%, to just over 2,000, according to U.K. think tank Civitas, which has analyzed royal toil. “We need new working royals to get back to the work rate last seen in the early 1990s," said Jim McConalogue, Civitas’s chief executive.

Every year league tables are drawn up by enthusiasts to track Britain’s “hardest working royal" based on information gleaned from the Court Circular, a diary of royal activities published in some British newspapers.

The late Queen Elizabeth, who in 1979 clocked a record 932 engagements, led by example. By the time she died in 2022, following a record time on the throne, polls showed that one-third of all adult Britons claimed either to have met her or to have seen her in the flesh.

When royal members fall ill, others step in to pick up the slack. On Monday, the marshal of the diplomatic corps was dispatched to north London by the king to say goodbye to the outgoing Cuban ambassador.

On Tuesday, Queen Camilla celebrated the 100th anniversary of Queen Mary’s Doll’s House, the largest dollhouse in the world. During an event in Windsor Castle, the queen celebrated a new collection of miniature handbound books, created to complement those already in the dollhouse’s tiny library. Later that day, she was at the king’s side as he walked out of a hospital waving to onlookers.

The oldest of the palace MVPs, the Duke of Kent, Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, is 88. King Charles, 75, continues to lead the line in terms of total engagements undertaken a year. The king’s sister Princess Anne, 73, came in second last year, notching 410 events, according to an analysis compiled by retired insurance broker Tim O’Donovan, published annually by the Times of London since 1980. The youngest of the working royals, Prince William, 41, logged 175 events.

There is a big age gap between the current working royals and the next generation. Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, is 10. George’s younger sister, Princess Charlotte, is 8. It could be over a decade before they are sent out on the engagement trail, royal experts say.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, a group that wants to abolish the royal family, says most visits involve very little actual work and often take less than an hour. Official engagements, he says, include going to the theater, film premiers and sporting events “They don’t so much work as attend," he says.

Most of the work could easily be done by a couple of royals at a fraction of the cost, Smith argues. Last year, the monarchy spent £4.5 million for royal travel, including £27,600 when King Charles traveled the length of the country in his royal train to visit a farmers market and Castle Auckland.

A YouGov poll last year found that 62% of Britons wanted to keep the monarchy, while 26% wanted an elected head of state. “The public are grateful for the presence of a member of the royal family whom they much prefer to party politicians," says Vernon Bogdanor, a constitutional expert at King’s College London.

The palace usually keeps high profile visits under wraps for security reasons. The Royal Diary, which tracks events over the next eight weeks, shows that Princess Anne will be busy. Her long to-do list includes the annual luncheon of the Royal Yachting Association and a visit to the computer recycling charity as well as dozens of other meet and greets.

The Princess of Wales will be recuperating from her surgery until after Easter, according to Kensington Palace. A trip to Italy has been postponed. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s attendance at the British Academy Film Awards is a question mark. In a statement, Catherine apologized for the events missed and said she looked forward to “reinstating as many as possible."

Grant Harrold, who used to work as Charles’s butler, says a leaner monarchy makes sense given that only very senior royals have real star appeal.

Harrold remembers being with his mother in an Aldi supermarket when he spotted the Duke of Gloucester, a working royal and former architect who is a cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

“My mother said, ‘Who is that?’ " he recalls. “I had to explain."

Write to Max Colchester at Max.Colchester@wsj.com