Here’s some advice: You’re asking the wrong person for advice

We tend to believe the best person for support during a tough time will always be someone who’s been there before.

We’re wrong.

New research shows we may get better help from people who have been through a significant challenge that is different from our own. Social scientists say this is because those who have been through an unrelated challenge can empathize with our emotional pain. Yet they won’t assume they know what our experience is like or bring their own emotional baggage to the conversation.

Meanwhile, those who have “been there" before sometimes talk more than they listen. They may also give advice based solely on their experience and forget that ours may be different. And because they already got over the problem, they might think we should, too.

“They’re no longer in distress so they forget how painful the situation was," says Hooria Jazaieri, an assistant professor of management at Santa Clara University’s business school, who is one of the researchers on the study.

About half the time when we need guidance, we reach out to friends, family members and others close to us, research shows. But when we don’t—maybe we fear they’ll judge us—we turn to acquaintances or even strangers for support.

Someone you don’t know well may have different life experiences you can draw upon, says Nika Kabiri, a sociologist who studies how people make decisions. “You never know what people know until you ask," she says.

When she had a problem recently with a new boyfriend, she reached out to a girlfriend who’d had relationship issues of her own. But her pal interrupted her after just a few minutes: “I knew this was going to happen," the woman announced.

So Kabiri changed tacks.

She called a male colleague she’d only previously asked for work advice. Unlike her, he’s been married for years. She believed he was a good listener and problem solver, so she decided to take a chance.

Kabiri explained her problem and told her colleague that she was really sad. He listened and asked questions. Then he told her that he and his wife had many challenges over the years, but he thought they were worth it, and he’d do the whole relationship over again if he could.

“I felt heard," Kabiri says. “It was exactly what I needed."

The power of ‘weak ties’

Conversations with these so-called weak ties can be surprisingly helpful. People who don’t know us well don’t know our faults, so they’re less likely to judge us. Even if they do, we won’t care as much as we would if it were our sister or mother.

And often they take place somewhere that feels safe and appropriate, such as when we talk to someone at yoga class about our struggle with work-life balance, says Mario Small, a professor of social science at Columbia University, who studies how we decide to disclose information to someone.

He recently experienced this himself when he ran into a colleague at a local hardware store. The man’s teenage daughter had experienced some trouble at school earlier this year, and Small asked about the girl. Then Small shared that he was very worried about a situation one of his young children was having at school. The colleague empathized. “And it was helpful because he gave me perspective," Small says.

You don’t need to discount people who have been through what you’ve been through, Small says. But make sure they realize your experience isn’t exactly the same as theirs. If they seem dismissive, you may need to remind them how tough the situation is for you.

Here’s how to find the right person.

Know what you need

Do you want to vent, get advice, or be distracted for a bit? Identifying what you need will help you decide who to approach. Sometimes you need someone who is a good listener or who is analytical and can help you think through the problem. Other times you need the friend who always makes you laugh.

Then be clear with the other person about what you need. Try: “I’m sad about this problem and just need you to listen."

Follow the example of Columbia’s Small: “When I give my wife a paper I am working on to read, I tell her I don’t need a hug," he says. “I need her advice and help thinking it through."

Ask multiple people

Often, we seek second opinions from doctors or other professionals. We should do this in our personal life, as well.

“It seems unrealistic, especially in a complicated or ambiguous problem, for anyone to have the perfect answer or support," says Andrew High, an associate professor at Pennsylvania State University, who studies supportive communication. “It’s better to shop around."

Asking multiple people for help also keeps you from overburdening any one person. “If someone gets burnt out helping you, they won’t have anything else to say," High says.

Find someone who’s had a different challenge

People who have dealt with issues of their own should be empathetic—and have well-earned problem-solving skills. And if their problem was different than yours, they won’t assume they know what you’re going through without asking questions.

The key is to look for someone whose experience was emotionally similar to yours, says Stephanie Preston, a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan, who studies empathy. For example, if you’re devastated by the divorce you’re going through, someone who has experienced a devastating job loss may be a good fit.

“Empathy is all about emotion matching," Preston says.

Write to Elizabeth Bernstein at Elizabeth.Bernstein@wsj.com