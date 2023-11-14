Hollywood Strike Is Over but Studio-Space Developers Face New Dilemmas

Real-estate developers that have bet billions of dollars on the streaming boom cheered when striking Hollywood actors reached a tentative agreement last week with major studios and streamers.

But that relief over a union deal might prove short-lived. The streaming industry that emerges from the labor battles of 2023 will be different in ways that will likely reduce demand for space by the television and film industry.

Blackstone, Hudson Pacific Properties, Bain Capital Real Estate and other property owners have invested billions of dollars to acquire or build production space and cash in on the booming demand for streaming services.

These firms will be glad to see their properties bustling again. Studios and soundstages have been mostly quiet since May. Some of the properties were insulated by long-term leases that required studios to pay rent regardless of use.

But overall, the actors’ standoff—and before that, the writers’ strike—resulted in losses for developers that added millions of square feet of production space in recent years targeting demand from fast-growing streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Max and Apple TV+.

Hudson Pacific Properties, the Los Angeles-based real-estate investment trust, reported earlier this month that its soundstages and production services alone have lost about $100 million from the strikes.

In June, Electric Owl Studios opened a facility in Atlanta with six stages, 50,000 square feet of office space and over 100,000 square feet for storing wardrobes, building sets, catering and other support functions. Only one tenant has done any shooting there so far: “Lego Masters," a Fox competition show.

“We were all refreshing our browsers every five seconds for the past six months," hoping to see progress in the studio labor disputes, said Dan Rosenfelt, one of Electric Owl’s co-founders. “It has not been our favorite time."

Now, thanks to the labor agreements, studios are moving forward with delayed film projects like “Daredevil: Born Again," a Disney+ series being produced by Marvel Studios, and the new season of Netflix’s “That ’90s Show."

“Our customers can’t wait to get back on the stages, and they’re moving to make sure they can secure the stages in short order," said Jacob Werner, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, which has invested in four studio campuses in Los Angeles and one in New York.

And even though studio developers are having to refinance at higher interest rates, they have struggled less, financially, than some other commercial real-estate owners, according to Dirk Aulabaugh, global head of advisory services for real-estate analytics firm Green Street.

“The good news is that most of the people who have gravitated to the [studio] space are well capitalized," he said.

Still, the future might not be as rosy as it once looked for this emerging new commercial real-estate sector. In recent years, the growing number of streaming services had an insatiable appetite for soundstage and production space as they competed for eyeballs with new series and other programming.

Today production companies are more focused on profitability. Many expect a wave of consolidation among the different streaming services that might lead to a reduction in soundstage demand.

“We’ll see by the middle of next year what the new normal is," said Carl Muhlstein, international director of real-estate services firm JLL.

At the same time, developers of office space targeting the entertainment industry are feeling the same pain as other office landlords from flexible workplace strategies.

Some 92% of media and entertainment businesses allow employees to work from home part of the week, according to Scoop Technologies, a software firm that developed an index monitoring workplace strategies. That is the second-highest percentage of any industry after technology.

In the first nine months of 2023, entertainment businesses, excluding game and music production, leased one million square feet of office space, down from 1.3 million and two million during the same periods, respectively, last year and in 2019, JLL said.

For a while, the entertainment sector flourished as the number of production companies and new content soared along with rents for soundstages.

In 2022, 447 television series were released, compared with 198 in 2011, according to FilmLA, a not-for-profit organization tied to the City and County of Los Angeles that tracks the industry.

Stage space grew accordingly. Between 2016 and 2023, that space swelled from 4.7 million to 6.2 million square feet in Los Angeles. It also more than doubled in New York, Georgia and Ontario.

Big investors in entertainment-industry real estate believe their strategy remains strong despite questions that some analysts are raising about whether enough viewers will pay the monthly fees to support new streaming-industry entrants like Paramount+ and Peacock. Indeed, a venture of Blackstone, Hudson Pacific and Vornado Realty Trust last month broke ground on a new $350 million film and TV studio on a Hudson River pier in Manhattan.

“While there’s certainly speculation about consolidation among streamers, what we’re feeling from discussions with our customers is we need new content," said Werner of Blackstone.

Studios began making leasing inquiries almost immediately after the announcement of the actors’ strike settlement. “It will be very busy over the phone over the next several weeks, Rosenfelt said.

Write to Peter Grant at peter.grant@wsj.com

View Full Image Hollywood Strike Is Over but Studio-Space Developers Face New Dilemmas