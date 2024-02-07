Hospital CIOs Weigh 5G as Digitized Medicine Pushes Wi-Fi to Its Limits
SummaryWith electronic records, medical devices, AR and VR, and AI apps to come, some hospital CIOs are evaluating private 5G networks to prepare for the inevitably bigger digital loads ahead.
A profusion of connected devices and data-intensive processes in healthcare is forcing hospital CIOs to evaluate alternatives to their existing Wi-Fi networks, which are pushing ever closer to their limits.
