Hot market for pencils help kids turn lead into gold

The most valued commodity in the schoolyard marketplace is one of the most basic.
Every kid wants a pencil—especially a carefully carved stub of a pencil called a mini.
Sasha Portnoy, a 9-year-old from Hamden, Conn., is among those playing the market. “One or two mini-pencils for a box of Nerds. Or maybe two or three for an Airhead," said Sasha, explaining the pencil-to-candy conversion rate.
She says she spends an hour a night sharpening pencils until they are small enough to trade for candy or slime, the gelatinous goop some children knead. She sometimes cuts the pencils in half, doubling her investment.
With smartphones common, pencils are the novelty. Teachers can’t hold on to them. Parents can’t get rid of them. Elementary school students can’t get enough of them.
“They’re a status symbol," said Nora Rodriguez, an eighth-grader in Peachtree City, Ga. She has grown out of the mini-pencil fad—Because, why? she said with an older-kid attitude. Yet she still has favorites and keeps them in a pencil pouch with her eyelash curler, lip gloss, mirror and brush.
Nora’s friend Olivia—She is always losing her pencil, Nora said—tried to steal a cherished purple pencil during first-period Spanish. “What are you doing?" Nora recalled saying and took it back.
Some teachers keep a stash of “floor pencils," treasures left behind by careless stewards. They lend them to students. Nora keeps her own stash of throwaways for kids caught short-handed. For annoying borrowers, Nora said, pencil requests get a Yeah, no, from her.
Fallout from the pencil market got so bad last year that Nora’s school banned mechanical pencils. Pieces of pencil lead on the floor marked up the new carpeting. Only one teacher enforced the new rule, Nora said, pretty much erasing the ban.
Nora’s 17-year-old brother Leo Rodriguez said he used to steal pencils before he knew better. “That was my way of living," he joked.
These days he’s a buy-and-hold guy. He bought an $8 mechanical pencil in seventh grade and kept it, even after the eraser wore down to nothing. He carries a separate pencil solely for its eraser.
Leo acknowledged he might be a touch over-invested in the device. “If someone took my pencil," he said, “I’d find them and hunt them down and start taking off limbs."
Angie Leventis Lourgos, the mother of a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy in Niles, Ill., said her house was a pencil junkyard: Stubby pencils. Color pencils. Chewed-on pencils. SpongeBob SquarePants pencils. Valentine’s Day-, Halloween-, Christmas-. Hanukkah- and Earth Day-theme pencils. Weird bendy rubber pencils that were kind of funny but useless. Plus, scattered pencil shavings and eraser nubs.
Devorah Heitner, author of “Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World," said some children are drawn to analog devices. “There’s a lot of weird, old stuff that’s coming back," she said.
Frankie Secchiaroli, 7, prizes his old-school No. 2 pencil. It’s the best thing for pointing at stuff, he said. It also is the only pencil allowed to use for art class “shading stump," (Google it. His mom had to.)
He keeps his prized pencil in a box on his desk, he said, and never, ever puts it in his backpack.
“My bag is like a wormhole," Frankie said. “Any tiny thing that goes in, will never come out."
Erin Liden, a middle-school science teacher in Kelso, Wash., said she and colleagues have tried everything to get students to return borrowed pencils. Some teachers have stopped lending them without collateral—usually a shoe, a sometimes smelly but nonetheless valued asset.
Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2s are always on Liden’s Amazon wish list. Their six-sidedness keeps them from rolling, she said. They also sharpen better, which means fewer traffic jams at the classroom sharpener. The pencils rarely stick around for long. Liden sometimes recovers them on the floor after class or stuck lead first in the ceiling.
After winter break, Liden brought in a box of bright pink 500 minigolf pencils with bright pink erasers for students to borrow during her class. She selected them because she hoped they would be easier to spot in school hallways.
During the two days she left her students with a substitute teacher, they disappeared. “Do you eat them? What are you doing with these pencils?" she asked her class. No one was saying.
Patrick McChesney, an 8th-grader in Mendham, N.J., says he is always asking to borrow one from a friend or teacher: “Sometimes I leave them in my hoodie pocket." Maybe pencils should be square so they don’t roll away, he said.
“I equate them to the lost sock in the dryer," his mother, Joan McChesney, said. “They disappear, disappear, disappear, and then suddenly they’re reappearing."
