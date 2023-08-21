Hourly Jobs With Fertility Benefits Offer Some Workers a Path to Parenthood
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:17 PM IST
Summary
- More employers offer the perk to attract workers, including cashiers, baristas and even part-timers
When Courtney Lorenz found out she needed fertility treatments to have a shot at motherhood, the 37-year old software program manager took a second job.
