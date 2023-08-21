Hourly Jobs With Fertility Benefits Offer Some Workers a Path to Parenthood

Apple and Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, began offering to help female employees pay for freezing their eggs nearly a decade ago. Now, 25% of employers in the U.S. offer in vitro fertilization coverage, up from 20% in 2019, before the pandemic, according to a survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, a trade association. The companies include Amazon, a de facto wage-and-benefit setter for low-wage workers, Starbucks and Target.