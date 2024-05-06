Households wince at the rising price of going green
Stacy Meichtry , Phred Dvorak , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 06 May 2024, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryClean-energy rules carry new taxes and stiff penalties. In Paris, flunking an energy-efficiency inspection exacts a hefty cost.
When postal manager José Belloso put his Paris apartment up for sale this year he was required to have an inspector grade the home for energy efficiency under strict rules designed to fight climate change.
