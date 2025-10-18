How a handyman’s wife helped an Hermès heir discover he’d lost $15 billion
Nick Kostov , The Wall Street Journal 18 min read 18 Oct 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Summary
Nicolas Puech says his wealth manager isolated him from friends and family and siphoned away a massive fortune. Then came the clue that began to reveal the deception.
When French authorities interviewed Eric Freymond earlier this year, one of their first questions for the Swiss wealth manager was a simple one: Tell us about your relationship with Nicolas Puech, the Hermès heir who had given Freymond effective control over a fortune now estimated at more than $15 billion.
