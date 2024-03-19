How a Literary Darling Finally Broke Through to the Mainstream

James, his twist on Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" told from the perspective of the runaway slave Jim, is racking up rave reviews and already making best-of 2024 lists. Publishing executives expect the book’s arrival on Tuesday to mark the veteran author’s long-awaited leap from literary cult favorite to commercial brand name.

The novel comes on the heels of “American Fiction," which just won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. Written by Cord Jefferson, the film is based on Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure, a satire about racial hypocrisy in publishing. The comedy drama stars Jeffrey Wright as a frustrated novelist who toys with the industry’s prejudices imposed on the books Black authors write.

When he initially came up with James, Everett was shocked not to find more alternative versions of Jim in contemporary literature. In Everett’s telling, Jim, who actually goes by James, is a writer and hardcore book lover who puts on an illiterate persona to protect himself from the wrath of insecure whites.

Some of the book’s funniest moments occur when he and the other enslaved forget to dumb themselves down in mixed company. Elements of Twain’s 1884 novel remain—there’s still a raft trip down the Mississippi River with Huck and run-ins with some of the same unsavory characters–but that’s just a jumping off point.

Everett, 67, who writes longhand in pencil from various rooms of his house in South Pasadena, Calif., has roamed everywhere from ranch life to antiquity in his work. His books explore layered themes with humor and, at times, existential cheekiness, as in I Am Not Sidney Poitier, a novel about a person named Not Sidney Poitier who looks just like the actor Sidney Poitier.

The author recently spoke with the Journal about spotting prejudice at a New York book gathering, writing in goofy notebooks and not quite getting recognized in a bagel shop.

What made you decide to write James?

I’ve always liked Huck Finn. My revisiting or visiting Huck Finn in no way is an expression of any kind of dissatisfaction with that novel. I think it’s an important novel. But it is deficient. Twain stopped midway and left it for a while and I think that break is quite evident in the writing of it.

For mercenary reasons he inserted Tom Sawyer because he was trying to sell this book, so the quality and nature of the treatment of Jim necessarily changes. Jim becomes much more objectified in the latter part of the book. But more importantly, Twain could not write Jim, it would not have been possible for him. And it’s also Huck’s novel. It’s not reasonable to expect him to write Jim that way.

What kind of research did you do for the book?

There was geographic research, learning that part of the country. I read Huck Finn 15 times in a row so I would be sick of it and I wouldn’t be repeating it. I really hated it at the end of it.

You visited Twain’s boyhood hometown, Hannibal, Mo. What did you do there?

I had a sandwich and left. I got what I needed out of that. I did toy with the idea of taking one of those riverboat cruises, but you ought to go on YouTube and look at what those are like and who you’d be with. In a way it’s kind of sweet but in another way I think I’d last maybe 15 or 20 minutes on one of those boats.

Do you have a ritual when you start writing a novel?

I go and buy a really ugly notebook. I like going to the drug store and finding the silliest–a notebook with a unicorn that a six-year-old girl might like. I think there might be an attempt on my part to keep things silly, to remind myself that this is just books. There’s a lot of serious stuff going on in the world and regardless of what kind of book I’m making, there’s no reason to take myself all that seriously.

What notebook did you buy for James?

It had a weird kind of tassel on it and a useless attached elastic that you could keep it closed with. It looked like a third grader’s book.

You said once you start writing in a particular room of your house, that’s where you end up for the whole book. Where did you go for James?

I wrote that in the TV room. I use television as white noise. The eight episodes available of the 1960s Mission: Impossible played constantly. I listen to things at a very low volume so no one can hear it. I knew the episodes completely and I never looked up at them but for some reason it helped me focus.

How much of you is in the character played by Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction?

That character is alarmingly similar to me, though not me. I was at some event in New York, maybe a party. My novel Frenzy was out and that’s about the Greek god Dionysus. An editor from some large publishing house said, “I just turned your novel down." I said, “That’s fine. That happens." I’d never take anything like that personally. But then she said, “Can you tell me what this has to do with Black people?" And I stood there and I thought, “I wonder if she would’ve asked Saul Bellow what his novel has to do with Jewish people or John Updike what his novel has to do with uptight WASPs."

Has the success of American Fiction changed your life at all?

The other day I was in a bagel shop. It was very strange, this man kept staring at me and I thought maybe for once in my life I’m attractive. But he stepped away from the ordering spot and I stepped up and I had to give my name and I said, “Everett." He looked at me and said, “Are you Percival Everett? I thought you were Jeffrey Wright."

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.