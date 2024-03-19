How a Literary Darling Finally Broke Through to the Mainstream

How much of you is in the character played by Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction?

That character is alarmingly similar to me, though not me. I was at some event in New York, maybe a party. My novel Frenzy was out and that’s about the Greek god Dionysus. An editor from some large publishing house said, “I just turned your novel down." I said, “That’s fine. That happens." I’d never take anything like that personally. But then she said, “Can you tell me what this has to do with Black people?" And I stood there and I thought, “I wonder if she would’ve asked Saul Bellow what his novel has to do with Jewish people or John Updike what his novel has to do with uptight WASPs."