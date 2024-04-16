How a ‘Russian James Bond’ conquered the world of luxury hotels
Candace Taylor , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 16 Apr 2024, 08:53 PM IST
SummaryVlad Doronin lives the high life as the owner of cultish hotel chain Aman, meditating on his private jet and talking art with Leonardo DiCaprio. Just don’t call him an oligarch.
WHEN THE COMMANDING billionaire Vlad Doronin asks you to do something, he’s not really asking.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less