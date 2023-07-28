How Americans Learned to Stop Worrying and Take Vacation This Summer
Summary
- After forgoing paid time off for years, U.S. employees are vacationing more than they have in over a decade
There’s a big reason airports and resorts are booked up this summer: Americans are taking off work and vacationing more than they have in over a decade. In some cases, their employers are forcing them to.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×