How an old jar of pickles put a St. Louis suburb on the map

DES PERES, Mo.—Susan Plank had been using an unremarkable highway exit next to a busy mall in this St. Louis suburb for about 4-1/2 years when her daughter finally spotted what avid fans say makes it special: a jar of pickles sitting atop a concrete barrier.

Why in the world are there pickles in the median of the highway and who put them there? they wondered. Then they did some research and found out that nobody really knows.

That day last fall was when the pickles “started to bring joy to my life," said the 49-year-old organizational development manager, who lives in St. Louis. “Now, I look for them every day on my way to work and text my daughter if I see any significant changes."

On April 19, she texted Adele, now 13: “Live report from Manchester and 270, all pickles are gone. I repeat, all pickles are gone." Then four days later: “Two jars of pickles are now at the post."

The routine is one way the pair bond, she said. “It brings me great pleasure to picture my daughter reading these at school and smiling."

If you haven’t heard of it, the Des Peres pickle jar is a pretty big dill.

It features on the Wikipedia page of the city of 9,100, which is pronounced duh-PAIR, under the headline “Jar of Pickles," among entries on “History," “Economics" and “Culture." An eight-second TikTok video showing the pickle jar from a car has garnered more than 100,000 views.

It’s listed as a historical landmark on Google maps. But many of the pickle jar’s true devotees can be found on a Facebook page, “Team Pickle," with 29,000 followers from around the world.

“Hello all from Ireland! The pickle jar mystery has reached us!" wrote Pete Hand, a 42-year-old nurse, who lives near the village of Carlanstown, about an hour outside of Dublin, in a recent post. He said he was attracted by the “sheer peculiarity of this random pickle jar placed in a public area that has garnered such international interest."

“It’s completely stupid and pointless and it just makes you giggle," said Travis Wolff, 41, a finance professional who lives in Irving, Texas, and grew up in greater St. Louis. He has friends he often hangs out with on trips home and they typically end up driving over to check on the pickles. “It’s just one of those quirky, silly things that makes the St. Louis area kind of like the biggest small town."

Barb Steen, 48, a recruiter for a tech firm, started noticing a jar of pickles on her drive to work in 2011 or 2012. She posted about them on social media and lots of people would comment that they had noticed the pickles too and wondered how they ended up there, she said.

“Is it some kind of forbidden love or maybe a practical joke or maybe pickles that were just left there and untouched for years," she said. She started the Team Pickle page in 2012 and has watched it grow.

The original jar lasted for years, she said. But the pickles didn’t hold up too well. They were bleached in the sun and bloated by their long bath. The original jar disappeared around 2015, she said. Then one day, a new jar appeared, put there possibly by the original pickle placer, or just another fan of fermented flora.

“I love that something this random and odd can bring people together all across the world," Steen said. “Everyone’s like, what’s the tale that lies behind the Des Peres pickles. I feel like it’s just destined to remain a mystery."

These days, the pickle jar, which has appeared as Vlasic, Nathan’s and various grocery store brands in different incarnations, has become part of many commuters’ lives. It has been dressed as a leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day, hugged by an elf for Christmas and draped in a cowboy hat for Halloween. One year, a friend of Steen’s wrote a birthday message on a pickle jar and put it on the median. During Covid, it sported an ersatz mask.

Recent posts have noted as many as four pickle jars on the concrete barrier and a container of mustard that had climbed aboard the condiment cavalcade.

On Google Maps, the pickle jar destination has been joined by a different entry nearby called “The Bush of Enlightenment and Truth," whose totem is, of course, a squeeze bottle of mustard. The sole comment on the destination is by someone named Jeffrey, who said: “This bush is amazing and truly also has answers the Pickle Jar couldn’t give."

On a recent day, a reporter found a single jar of Mt. Olive Kosher Dill Spears, secured to the concrete barrier by gray caulk or glue. It appeared that about half the pickles had been eaten.

Some people fear the Des Peres pickles could be getting too famous. The ramp ferries 14,000 cars daily on or off I-270, the state’s busiest highway with 206,000 cars a day, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Pickle sticklers say the jar is an accident waiting to happen if someone stops on the exit to take a picture.

Eric Hall, public safety director for the city of Des Peres, said the city hasn’t had a single complaint about the pickle jar. “Nobody has blamed the pickle jar on an accident," he said, although there is always a concern that somebody could become the first casualty of their love for gamy gherkins.

Hall said he thinks whoever is placing the jars on the median probably does it in the middle of the night, since the exit is heavily traveled from 6 a.m. to late evening. Des Peres City Administrator Scott Schaefer said he suspects someone in the public safety department might even be the culprit because they have access to the area around the clock.

“I don’t suspect our people," Hall said. “But you never know."

