How an old jar of pickles put a St. Louis suburb on the map
SummaryEvery small town has something that makes it special. For Des Peres, Mo., it’s a mysterious jar of pickles left on an exit ramp years ago. Whenever it disappears, someone puts it back.
DES PERES, Mo.—Susan Plank had been using an unremarkable highway exit next to a busy mall in this St. Louis suburb for about 4-1/2 years when her daughter finally spotted what avid fans say makes it special: a jar of pickles sitting atop a concrete barrier.