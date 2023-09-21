How China Could Veto $100 Oil

With global benchmarks heading skyward, China’s relations with the West as fraught as ever, and Russian crude still trading at a significant discount to alternatives, there is every reason to expect this trend to persist. China is importing Russian oil at a discount of $28 per metric ton to its average crude import price overall, according to data from CEIC—far down from its $61 discount in May, but still substantial. And as long as that gap persists, it will keep acting as something of a shock absorber for Brent and other global price benchmarks.