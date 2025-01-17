How cowboys and equestrians are rescuing horses from LA’s fires
Rory Satran , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Jan 2025, 02:36 PM IST
SummaryVolunteers are driving toward the blazes to help save thousands of horses in affected areas.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A grassroots rescue network has sprung up to help evacuate horses in the areas affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires, which are home to thousands of horses.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less