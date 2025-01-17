How cowboys and equestrians are rescuing horses from LA’s fires

Meanwhile, thousands of displaced horses need to be boarded, fed and cared for. “Horses are the most expensive domesticated animal to own, by far," said Bush. Aside from four-figure monthly boarding costs, which in many cases are being waived for now, feed can run up to $500 per month for one horse, plus shoeing, which is about $200 every six weeks. Alfalfa hay is the standard feed, caretakers say, but horses used to orchard grass and supplements may get colic and even die if fed new diets.