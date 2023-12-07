How Director Blitz Bazawule Went From a Beyoncé Film to ‘The Color Purple’
John Jurgensen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Dec 2023, 09:59 PM IST
SummaryBacked by producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, the Ghanaian filmmaker takes on the iconic story.
WHEN PRODUCERS were looking for a director to steer a remake of “The Color Purple"—a touchstone American story already told in a Pulitzer-winning novel, an iconic Steven Spielberg movie and a Tony-awarded musical—the name Blitz Bazawule barely made the list.
