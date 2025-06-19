How do you build a $500 million coffee chain? By selling matcha to teens.
Chavie Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Jun 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Young people are obsessed with the private equity-backed Blank Street Coffee, which has been doubling down on sugary green tea.
At 3:30 p.m. on the Upper East Side of New York City, Emma and Maddie, both 12 years old, are sipping matcha lattes at their usual after-school hangout: Blank Street Coffee.
