How do you get that stain out? It depends on where you live

A group of GE Appliances staffers gathered around a mock-up of a washing machine dashboard in Louisville, Ky., about a year ago to resolve a pressing question: What is the best Spanish word for the act of washing clothes with oxygen bleach?

Monica Martinez, a design engineer who grew up in Puerto Rico, suggested “desinfectado," or disinfected—the term she’s always used. So she was taken aback when one of her Mexican-born colleagues suggested “sanitizado," or sanitized.

“I’m not really vibing with that word," she remembers thinking. “It sounds like a made-up word." In the end, “desinfectado" won out.

The debate between some of the company’s Latino employees was part of an effort to launch the first washer specifically designed for the U.S. Hispanic community, which GE Appliances started selling this spring.

The work went beyond translating the control panel: The new machine features a longer soaking option that the company says is popular with Hispanic consumers, as well as a larger drum “that allows for washing more clothes in fewer loads, ideal for multigenerational families who account for nearly one-third of all U.S. Hispanic households."

GE Appliances, a subsidiary of China-based Haier Smart Home, is no outlier. Makers of dishwashers, ovens and washing machines worldwide are working ever more diligently to make their products as relatable to customers as they can be.

Sometimes, that means coming up with settings that are so specific they can leave some users baffled.

‘Am I reading that right?’

When Jennifer Spencer moved to Amsterdam from New York, she was happy her apartment came with a washing machine. But she was in disbelief when she read some of the options around the knob, which despite her limited Dutch looked like “chocolate," “grass" and “sand."

“Am I reading that right? Am I missing the translation?," she recalled thinking. “Is there really a setting for chocolate on my washing machine?"

BSH Home Appliances, maker of Spencer’s Bosch-branded washer, said it relies on extensive consumer input in every market to come up with the mix of stain-specific programs. “Each region around the world has different degrees of consumer preferences," said Hal Strong, a marketing manager for BSH. “We can’t just have a cookie-cutter idea and pass it around."

Its research shows Europeans are primarily worried about blood stains, followed by tomato, then by oil, according to BSH, part of Germany’s Robert Bosch.

Spencer, a 45-year-old technology strategist, said she’s never used her machine’s chocolate setting because that cycle takes way too long. “It’s two hours and four minutes," she said. “And it’s not like I have a whole load of chocolate-stained clothes."

BSH also sells washers in the U.S., but settings tend to be less distinctive, once again the result of consumer feedback.

Strong said U.S. consumers’ priority is getting laundry done as fast as possible. “That’s why we have features like ‘Super Quick 15’," he said.

That doesn’t mean BSH’s U.S. appliances are nondescript. “Our microwaves do have a popcorn feature," said Janina Forberger, the company’s head of industrial design and UI/UX for North America. “That’s not available in any other region in the world."

Americans who crave hyperspecific stain settings do have options. GE Appliances is offering a “stain removal guide" on some of its washers that features separate categories for tomato, wine, blood, grass and dirt stains.

GE said it came up with the list using its own research and input from partners. It said its manuals provide a more detailed list of stains associated with each setting—for instance, use the “grass" option for lipstick and chocolate stains, and the “wine" option for Kool-Aid and beer.

Sometimes, settings get so specific they might feel a tad stereotypical.

‘I’m Swiss’

Vincent Etter was shopping for appliances for his renovated home near Fribourg, Switzerland, when a showroom employee pitched him a dishwasher that had a special setting for fondue pots and raclette pans.

“I didn’t even know it existed," said Etter, a 39-year-old software engineer. He said the feature wasn’t exactly a selling point, but he bought that dishwasher nonetheless. “I’m Swiss—we eat fondue about once a month in the winter," he said. “If you’ve ever made fondue, cleaning the pot isn’t the most interesting part."

V-ZUG, manufacturer of Etter’s dishwasher, said the fondue setting is available on its higher-end machines. The vast majority of its sales come from Switzerland, but its appliances are also sold in cities such as London, Singapore and Sydney.

It’s unclear how much fonduing is going on in these locales, but that doesn’t mean the setting is useless.

“It’s great for anything that is really dirty or greasy," said Gabriele Weiher, V-ZUG’s head of investor and media relations.

Sometimes, specific appliance settings are rooted in religion. GE says most of its ovens have a “Sabbath mode," that turns off some functionalities so observant Jews can abide by religious law restricting electricity during the Sabbath and holidays. The setting occasionally confuses cooks of other faiths.

The effort to create GE’s first Spanish-language washer for the U.S. market included “Latin Roots," a group of Latino employees, which came up with the most-relevant language for the washer’s dashboard.

Martinez, the GE design engineer and a member of the group, said when she was growing up in Puerto Rico, all appliances had English-language labels, some of which her family thought sounded downright menacing.

“There was this cycle called ‘perm press’ that we would not touch at all," she said. Her family was worried it may stiffen clothes, “like permanently pressing them."

