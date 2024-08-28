How do you get that stain out? It depends on where you live
David Marcelis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
SummaryAppliance makers come up with hyperspecific settings that can leave users baffled. ‘Is there really a setting for chocolate on my washing machine?’
A group of GE Appliances staffers gathered around a mock-up of a washing machine dashboard in Louisville, Ky., about a year ago to resolve a pressing question: What is the best Spanish word for the act of washing clothes with oxygen bleach?
