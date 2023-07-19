How Extreme Heat Can Affect Your Health

Some public-health experts, however, caution against pointing to a specific temperature as “extreme" as the same temperature could have different health impacts depending on the location and the person in question. Extreme heat is “what feels unusually hot to you, based on where you live," said Gregory Wellenius, professor of environmental health at Boston University. “That’s because we all to some degree get used to a certain summertime heat. Some places are more accustomed to hot temperatures and others are not."