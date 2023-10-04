How Far Does $100 Actually Go at the Airport?

New York Times columnist David Brooks went viral in September for lamenting his $78 meal at Newark’s airport. The restaurant got the last laugh: His burger and fries cost $17.78 and the rest of the bill was booze. It launched a $17.78 special, including liquor, in his name at its Trenton, N.J., location. (Brooks later told PBS that the tweet was “insensitive" and that he shouldn’t have written it.)

