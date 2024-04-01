How Gen Z is becoming the toolbelt generation
Te-Ping Chen , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 01 Apr 2024, 06:22 PM IST
SummaryMore young workers are going into trades as disenchantment with the college track continues, and rising pay and new technologies shine up plumbing and electrical jobs.
America needs more plumbers, and Gen Z is answering the call.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less