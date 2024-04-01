How Gen Z is becoming the toolbelt generation

“Not everyone needs a degree, and it takes the value out of a degree if everyone has it," says George Belcher, 18, a senior in Houston. Belcher long assumed he’d go to college, but as a junior, he grew curious about life in the oil industry, where his father works in government relations. This fall, he’ll enroll in trade school at a cost of $14,000 for a two-year degree, and plans to eventually work on an offshore oil rig. “I love the ocean," he says. He also likes the idea of working for weeks, then resting for weeks, a schedule typical with such roles.