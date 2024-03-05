How ‘Godzilla Minus One’ reimagined the monster and snagged an Oscar nod

“I really wanted to watch ‘Jaws’ when I was a young kid, but for various reasons I couldn’t. I had to imagine what [the shark] looked like from the various articles I was reading and from what my friends told me. I had imagined this giant creature, and the poster also implied that it was huge," Yamazaki says, recalling his surprise at how small the shark seemed when he finally saw the Steven Spielberg movie around age 10. With Godzilla, “perhaps I wanted to recreate what I had imagined before seeing ‘Jaws.’"