How Gun Shops Became the New Face of Suicide Prevention

After leaving the Navy, Ronell Day struggled. His wide smile disappeared. He fought with his new wife. He cut off contact with his parents after confronting them about childhood abuse. He often thought of suicide.

Day decided to take action after talking to a friend about a new initiative in Louisiana called the Armory Project that encourages veterans in crisis to store their firearms outside the home. He turned over his two handguns and two rifles for safekeeping at a gun shop outside of New Orleans.

“I wasn’t in a stable place," Day said. “I got my firearms out of the house."

Gun shops are emerging as an avenue for suicide prevention by holding firearms for owners who are going through difficult times. The new approach comes as suicides reach record levels in the U.S. There were approximately 27,000 gun suicides in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Groups in Colorado and Washington state have recruited and publicized gun dealers willing to hold on to guns in recent years. States like Louisiana and Montana have tweaked their laws over the past two years so that gun shops and individuals don’t face liability for holding other people’s guns. A nonprofit called Hold My Guns has been promoting the idea at the leading trade show for the gun industry.

“A lot of gun owners are afraid to speak up if there’s a mental health crisis in the home," said Sarah Joy Albrecht, a shooting range safety officer from Pennsylvania who founded Hold My Guns. “Gun shops are a place that gun owners trust—they know that their rights matter to the people running the gun shop."

Alternatives such as dropping guns at police stations or involving the authorities can result in losing those guns for good. The eight gun shops around the country that work with Hold My Guns have stored 118 firearms this year, up from five last year, Albrecht said.

Such gun storage initiatives represent a rare point of agreement in a country bitterly divided over firearms.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not an angry argument over gun law, it’s about how we can work together on an option that is voluntary, but might help people in crisis," said Dr. Emmy Betz, director of the Firearm Injury Prevention Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Betz and other public health officials allied with gun dealers to create that state’s program.

“It feels like a very practical solution," she said.

That practical solution was a legal puzzle at first. Licensed dealers are allowed to buy, sell, trade or repair firearms. There is no provision for storing guns for a person in crisis, so gun shops generally treat it like a transaction in which the individual is putting firearms on consignment. Dealers charge a nominal fee for storage. When the person is ready to pick up their firearms, they must undergo a background check as if they were making a purchase.

In contrast to red-flag laws, which allow authorities to seize guns from people threatening harm to themselves or others, gun storage is entirely voluntary. Concerned family members aren’t allowed to bring someone else’s guns into a shop.

Gun shops advertise the service with brochures or on their websites. Groups maintain online maps of participating dealers. Gun-store owners make it a policy not to pry, a practice they say makes gun owners more comfortable while also limiting their own liability.

“We don’t ask questions and we don’t pass on information," said Josh Rowe, co-owner of Allegheny Arms & Gun Works outside of Pittsburgh.

Rowe, an Air Force veteran and former firefighter, said he started working with Hold My Guns after multiple acquaintances from those circles died by suicide in recent years.

“I don’t have time to devote to activism," Rowe said. “But I looked at it and I said, ‘This is low-hanging fruit.’"

Some gun shops have devised unusual methods for encouraging people who don’t like to talk about their problems to use the service. Bristlecone Shooting, Training & Retail Center in Lakewood, Colo., now offers engraving or gunsmithing services where the shop holds on to the guns for 30 days.

“The idea for this came from, ‘How do we create a motivation for storing their firearms if they don’t want to admit there’s something wrong?’" said Jacquelyn Clark, the shop’s owner and founding member of the Colorado coalition.

The gun shop storage movement was an evolution of an informal practice among some gun owners who held on to guns for friends in crisis. In Louisiana, the Armory Project, an initiative of the Department of Veterans Affairs, sought to formalize it by recruiting dealers to help.

Some dealers were skeptical at first, worried that the program focused too much on the guns and not the underlying psychological struggles, said Gala True, a professor at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and researcher with the Department of Veterans Affairs who helps run the Armory Project.

“We’re very clear that we’re focused on suicide prevention and secure firearm storage as part of responsible firearm ownership, but not trying to take away people’s firearms," True said.

The project now has more than a dozen dealers around the state.

Day, now 32 years old, joined the Navy out of high school. Far away from home at bases in Japan, Maryland and Virginia, he thrived, winning the sailor-of-the-year award. He medically retired in 2019 and returned to Louisiana. He bought firearms to protect himself in the high-crime New Orleans area. His favorite was a custom purple AR-style rifle that he nicknamed “Lavish."

Back home, he was overwhelmed by a storm of anxiety and depression as he started to confront the abuse from his childhood. With ADHD, he struggled to keep his impulses in check. One time, he pulled a handgun out of his safe. But he thought of his three sons and put it back.

He got divorced and remarried but fought constantly with his new wife. One night two years ago, he punched a mirror in frustration. Blood spurted from his arm, sending him to the hospital.

Day was scheduled to volunteer with True at a gun show in New Orleans the next day to promote the Armory Project. When he arrived, arm bandaged and looking down, True asked him if he was OK. He opened up, telling her he was afraid of what he might do.

“I told her I wanted to get my firearms out of my house," he said.

He brought his guns to the Neutral Ground Gun Company in Arabi, La., and felt relieved that the employees didn’t ask questions.

Day separated from his wife. He took courses on how to manage his emotions. After four months, he felt stable enough to get his guns back. He found a strong sense of purpose, taking a job as community engagement partnership coordinator for the suicide prevention team at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He bought a home and started a side business, DJing at weddings. He spent lots of time with his sons. His smile returned.

Now, Day shares his own experience with veterans in crisis, including the crucial moment when he gave up his guns.

“There’s beauty in the fight," he tells them. “There’s strength in vulnerability."

Help is available: Reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988. Veterans can press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line.

Write to Zusha Elinson at zusha.elinson@wsj.com