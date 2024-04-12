How I built an AI-powered, self-running propaganda machine for $105
Jack Brewster , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 12 Apr 2024, 08:50 PM IST
SummaryI paid a website developer to create a fully automated, AI-generated ‘pink-slime’ news site, programmed to create false political stories. The results were impressive—and, in an election year, alarming.
We all keep reading about how generative AI is now so widely available that it poses a profound new threat to legitimate journalism and to trust in general. So I decided to find out exactly how easy it is to use the new weapon.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less