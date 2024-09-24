How Law Roach made teenage Zendaya a red carpet star

IN 2011, I was running my vintage shop and styling a few clients in New York and Los Angeles when I got a call that would change my life.

Chastity, a client of the store who would later become my mentor, called about a favor for her friend’s daughter. This 14-year-old girl was a young actress, known for her roles on the Disney Channel. My client told me that this actress was invited to Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never premiere and she didn’t have anything to wear. Next thing I knew, I had disappeared into the Kitson boutique at Santa Monica Place with a teenage Zendaya.

I helped Z select a silver metallic blazer paired with a shiny, gray miniskirt featuring a zipper down the middle. She was understandably hesitant. The skirt was shiny and eye-catching. She worried about what people would think—what they would say and write about her if they didn’t like what she was wearing.

I put my hands on her shoulders and said as gently as I possibly could: “Who gives a f—?" If she liked it, that’s all that mattered. I said it in the same way that I would have to any of my younger siblings. And that’s how I thought of her—like a little sister.

Days later, Zendaya was beaming on that red carpet. She was working the blazer, and it was clear that she felt confident. It didn’t matter what people said so long as she felt beautiful in the outfit. Sure, it wasn’t one of those moments that was chronicled in the pages of the fashion establishment, but in that moment, I can tell you a fashion icon was born. But it wasn’t just a moment for her; it was also a major moment for me.

Some things are just meant to be. Some people come into our lives at just the right time. For me, Zendaya was the inspiration, the muse and the push I needed to jump into styling full speed ahead.

My plan for Zendaya was for her to be a chameleon. The celebrity fashion market was crowded, with every girl being known for a signature look (which allowed them to be easily matched up to a specific stylist known for having a similar aesthetic). I decided that we would go against that: Zendaya would be the ultimate fashion icon, able to wear any look, anywhere. In the early days that meant being a little aggressive: I would scour the looks other celebs had worn and then put them on Zendaya, which would make it into the then-famous “Who Wore It Best" columns. I’ll let you guess who typically won.

Z’s appearance was always being switched up: a new style, a new cut, a new color. At one event, she would arrive with really long hair to her knees, and the next day, she’d be sporting a chic bob. One day would be a colorful, flowing vintage Versace, and the next was a minimalist, earth-toned Alaïa dress.

It’s not easy to be a 15-year-old Disney star showing up at the Grammys on the red carpet with some of the greatest style icons, like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Anyone could be crushed by the attention in that environment if they didn’t have rock-solid self-confidence. But Zendaya rose to the occasion time after time. She would walk the carpet and be photographed like she belonged there. And she did.

In the years since I started working with Z, I’ve pushed her toward embracing her confidence and a give-no-f—s attitude. I’ve had the privilege of watching her blossom into the fashion industry’s hottest star and most authentic, fearless risk taker.

“You have taught me so much about myself," Z said to me at the 2019 InStyle Awards. “You taught me to be more confident. To not give an eff about what people think, to allow myself to be proud of who I am when I step outside and when I look in the mirror. You always remind me if I ever get nervous about my hair, makeup or whatever, that—do you care what they really think? And I say nope, and then we go."

After almost 13 years of working together, we celebrated a huge moment when Zendaya was named Fashion Icon at the 2021 CFDA awards in November 2021. Z was joining a list of Fashion Icon recipients that included Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. It was incredible knowing Zendaya was making history as the youngest person to ever receive the title.

I went to the awards ceremony with her. Z wore a custom two-piece Vera Wang design in a bright, hot-red color. I also wore a custom Vera Wang, an incredible plaid outfit with my name embroidered on the sleeve. Z and I both wore our hair in long braids. It was a small visual cue of the fashion siblings we are.

