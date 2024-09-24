How Law Roach made teenage Zendaya a red carpet star

My plan for Zendaya was for her to be a chameleon. The celebrity fashion market was crowded, with every girl being known for a signature look (which allowed them to be easily matched up to a specific stylist known for having a similar aesthetic). I decided that we would go against that: Zendaya would be the ultimate fashion icon, able to wear any look, anywhere. In the early days that meant being a little aggressive: I would scour the looks other celebs had worn and then put them on Zendaya, which would make it into the then-famous “Who Wore It Best" columns. I’ll let you guess who typically won.