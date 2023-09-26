How Mick Jagger Has Kept the Rolling Stones in Business for Six Decades

How Mick Jagger Has Kept the Rolling Stones in Business for Six Decades16 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:20 PM IST
As the Rolling Stones put out their first all-original album in 18 years, the band’s iconic frontman talks about staying together, using Instagram and what he has in common with Taylor Swift.
Mick Jagger was supposed to be singing “Start Me Up" in stadiums across the U.S. this year. The buzz in the music business was that a tour was booked. Instead, the Rolling Stones in April made an inside joke via social media: a 1972 photograph of a debauched Keith Richards next to a sign that reads: “Patience Please… A Drug Free America Comes First!"