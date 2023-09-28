How Much Is Tesla Worth? You Decide

Investors can argue over the plausibility of this scenario, which hinges on Tesla cracking the code to automated driving in a way nobody else who is working on the challenge can. Whatever one’s view, it is a lot of value to hang on unproven technologies and ways of making money. As Damodaran points out, future business models will also detract from old ones: If robotaxis can be made to work at scale, vehicle ownership, and hence the growth of Tesla’s current business selling cars to consumers, will take a hit.