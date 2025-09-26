How one entrepreneur’s experience as a wealth management client inspired him to launch his own firm
Serial entrepreneur Ritik Malhotra built Savvy Wealth from scratch using what he describes as cutting-edge technology.
By his mid-20s, Ritik Malhotra needed a crash course in financial planning. He had built and sold two tech companies—Streem, which was acquired in 2014, and Elph, which he exited in 2019—and he had a windfall on his hands. “I went from being a broke college dropout to having a life-changing amount of money," Malhotra recalls. “My parents didn’t come from wealth and so I got the advice to go find a financial advisor."