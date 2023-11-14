How One Major World Capital’s Bid to Boost Affordable Housing Backfired
Bertrand Benoit ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 14 Nov 2023, 09:32 PM IST
SummaryRents are rising at a record pace in Berlin despite anti-gentrification rules and rental caps.
BERLIN—The German capital has long been a lab for daring experiments in tackling the crisis of affordable housing that is plaguing city dwellers from San Francisco to Hong Kong.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less