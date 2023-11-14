How One Major World Capital’s Bid to Boost Affordable Housing Backfired

BERLIN—The German capital has long been a lab for daring experiments in tackling the crisis of affordable housing that is plaguing city dwellers from San Francisco to Hong Kong.

Anti-gentrification rules are so strict that in some neighborhoods, luxury renovations such as walk-in showers, balconies or cement tiles are turned down. Airbnb is tightly restricted while rental caps have forced thousands of landlords to slash rents.

But the measures have largely failed to stop rents—currently rising at a record pace—from nearly doubling in the past 10 years. Instead, the rules have made it harder for newcomers to find affordable housing in Berlin. Now, authorities acknowledge that their efforts to shield tenants from market forces may be doing more harm than good. And they’re trying a new approach: Build more.

Berlin is one of the fastest-growing capitals in Europe, yet since 2008, it hasn’t built enough to keep up. Since 2014, the number of available rentals has dropped by half, the vacancy rate is under 1% and economists think the city needs some 200,000 additional apartments. As a result, rents rose 16% in June from the previous year, according to real-estate service company Jones Lang LaSalle.

Higher interest rates and rising building costs have contributed to the crunch. But developers, economists and now politicians blame Berlin’s myriad rules aimed at keeping rents low.

“There is this saying that the best way to destroy a city, short of bombing it, is through overregulation," said Olivier Bourdais, co-founder of Bertrange Capital Group, an investment and asset manager. “That’s what we’re seeing in Berlin…People aren’t moving, the market has seized up. It’s become petrified."

German tenants enjoy unrivaled protections. Once a lease is signed, strict limits kick in on how much the rent can increase every year. Landlords here can only terminate a lease if they or their close relatives want to move into the place. In Berlin, the asking rent on new leases generally can be no more than 10% above the neighborhood’s average.

In 2020, Berlin shocked the property world by capping all rents for buildings built before 2014, forcing thousands of landlords to cut rents, sometimes substantially. The most aggressive piece of rental legislation ever enacted by a large Western capital was struck down by the German constitutional court two years later.

Strict anti-gentrification rules force owners in in-demand districts to consult with local authorities before conducting renovations. Anything considered luxury routinely gets turned down.

After renovating an apartment and renting it out three years ago, Bourdais said he was contacted by the local authority demanding he strip out a wall-mounted toilet in the apartment and replace it with a more humble model.

In another case, Bourdais took the district to court after it rejected his plan to widen a narrow bathroom in an old apartment by 8 inches so that occupants could reach the shower without climbing over the toilet. He won the case after 18 months, during which the place stayed empty.

“You have civil servants who actually spend their days on online marketplaces looking for this stuff," he said.

In 2021, Berlin prohibited building owners from splitting them into condos. The ban was intended to prevent longtime tenants from being squeezed out by out-of-town buyers. Instead, it drastically cut the supply of single apartments for sale.

Berlin’s cocktail of hyper-regulation and undersupply has fractured the market.

On one side there is the official market for new leases, where rents are highest and rising the fastest. On the other are occupied apartments, where rents have risen only modestly. It isn’t uncommon for tenants who have lived in their homes for more than a decade to pay a few hundred euros a month for large apartments in central districts.

Between the two is a growing gray market where leases get hoarded and traded, often illegally. Contracts are unwritten, rents are paid in cash and tenants can be evicted overnight.

Many tenants who move out of their apartments hold on to their leases and sublet, often at a hefty, tax-free profit. If they ever move back in, they can do so at the old rent level, not at the higher market price.

“It isn’t a gray-market situation, it is a black-market situation," said Roman Heidrich, lead director of residential valuation at Jones Lang LaSalle in Berlin.

A longtime Berlin resident who recently moved into a new apartment with her partner said she kept the lease on her old one-bedroom, both because she had invested some €10,000 in renovations and because she may want her mother to have it when she gets older.

Meanwhile, she is subletting it to an acquaintance, a social worker. Both only have a verbal agreement. Instead of informing her landlord, a city-owned property company, that she was moving out, she told them her acquaintance was moving in with her as her partner. She said she is charging him just a small amount more than she paid herself.

The man said he, too, had retained the lease on his previous apartment, where his former roommate now lives with his girlfriend.

“At the beginning we were really scared someone would find out," he said. “But I don’t have an alternative. As a social worker, I can’t afford a place on the open market."

At the bottom of the ladder are people like Nouma Bordj, 50, a freelance Chinese medicine practitioner, who says she can’t pay market rents. After one year, she was asked to leave her sublet in August. She is now camping in her boyfriend’s cramped apartment, together with their respective teenage daughters.

“I’ve been looking for my own apartment for four years," she said.

One reason market rents are rising fast is that two-thirds of rental apartments currently listed in Berlin are now furnished, short-term rentals. These are exempt from rental caps and their proliferation has been a big factor in driving up new rents.

Christian Gaebler, the state minister who oversees housing for the city of Berlin, agrees that the city’s political climate hasn’t always been friendly to property developers and that some districts have been overzealous in implementing rules like the bans on luxury renovations.

“Slowing gentrification is important but it shouldn’t be pursued ad absurdum," he said. “We can’t fight exclusion by sticking to communal toilets and coal ovens."

So Berlin’s new left-right coalition government is putting aside attempts to regulate rents and trying to encourage construction instead.

Gaebler is streamlining the building code, creating incentives to build social housing and working on a “build-faster-act" that aims to expedite planning applications and work permits.

Still, economists doubt Berlin can reach its goal of 20,000 new apartments a year soon. In October alone, 22.1% of German developers polled by the Ifo economic institute said they canceled residential projects due to high interest rates and costs. Insolvencies in the sector are rocketing.

And not everyone is happy with the build-more approach. One group of activists wants to stage a referendum on a bill that would force the government to seize some 240,000 apartments from large private-sector investors. If they do, they could win: A nonbinding version of the referendum got 57.6% of votes in 2021.

Critics have said such a vast-scale expropriation may be illegal or at the very least cost Berlin tens of billions in damages while not adding a single new home. The activists say the move can be self-financing and isn’t just about demand and supply.

“Having a place to live is a basic right, and it cannot be provided by profit-oriented companies," said Karla Hildebrandt, spokeswoman for the group. “We need to end this profit spiral. Berlin can’t go the way of New York or London."

