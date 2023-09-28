How Painful Could a Shutdown Be? That’s Up to Biden

WASHINGTON—If House Republicans can’t pass spending legislation by the end of this week, how painful would a government shutdown be? To some extent, that is up to the White House.

When the federal government ran out of money in the mid-1990s, President Bill Clinton tried to “emphasize the pain" of the shutdown, his then-budget director later said, betting that the funding lapse would backfire on Republicans. His administration shut down national parks and museums, stopped processing passports and visas, and curtailed veterans benefits.

More than two decades later, when a GOP-led Congress oversaw another government shutdown, the Trump administration played it down, keeping national parks open and processing tax returns. Russell Vought, a senior Trump administration budget official, said at the time that the then-president had directed staff “to make this shutdown as painless as possible."

An obscure 1884 law called the Antideficiency Act and other federal statutes require that swaths of the federal government come to a screeching halt when Congress fails to green light agency appropriations. But the law includes exceptions, so the White House has some wiggle room to interpret the rules, legal experts say.

President Biden and his top aides may have a political incentive to ensure that voters feel the effects of a shutdown. The White House firmly believes that House Republicans—who have so far been unable to agree among themselves on how to keep the government funded starting Oct. 1—will shoulder the blame for any lapse in appropriations.

“If the administration thinks the blame for a shutdown is likely to be pointed at its opponents, that gives them an incentive to resolve tough legal questions in favor of a tougher, more burdensome shutdown," said Matt Lawrence, a law professor at Emory University and a former lawyer at the Office of Management and Budget.

During a shutdown, the federal government continues many of its most essential and visible services. Members of the military and law enforcement keep working, as do most Transportation Security Administration employees at airports. But employees still at work don’t get paid, while hundreds of thousands of others are sent home.

The White House has warned that an extended shutdown could result in delayed workplace and food-safety inspections, long lines at airports and halted infrastructure projects.

Some federal agencies have submitted plans laying out how they would respond to a shutdown this year. The Health and Human Services Department, for example, said it would work to continue research and vaccine development, but it would furlough more than 40% of its staff. The White House hasn’t published the Interior Department’s updated plan. The department oversees national parks.

Past presidents have taken vastly different approaches, depending in part on the political dynamics of the day. When the federal government ran out of money in 2013, the Obama administration took steps such as closing national parks and blocking access to monuments in Washington.

Donald Trump said in 2018 that he would be proud to close the government over his push for more funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But he faced backlash from voters who blamed him for the lapse in appropriations, and his administration sought to minimize the impact.

Legal opinions from the Government Accountability Office in response to that 35-day shutdown found that Trump’s team violated the law by continuing some government operations. In several of its opinions, the GAO issued a warning to future administrations: The office will consider similar moves “to be knowing and willful violations" of the Antideficiency Act.

In 2019, for example, the GAO found that the Trump administration ran afoul of the law when it used recreation fees to keep national parks open during the shutdown. That opinion could limit the Biden administration’s options as it debates what to do about the parks.

“It’s definitely all happening against a political backdrop. But at the same time, these laws are taken seriously and they limit what agencies do," said Zachary Price, a law professor at Harvard University who served as a Justice Department lawyer during the Obama administration.

Biden administration lawyers are reviewing the Trump-era GAO legal opinions as they craft their response to the possible shutdown, U.S. officials said.

The law’s mandate that the executive branch can’t spend any money that hasn’t been appropriated by Congress includes two main exceptions.

The government can spend money on programs that are authorized by law. About two-thirds of government spending is considered mandatory, which includes money for Social Security, Medicare and other programs that aren’t approved by Congress annually. Those programs are largely unaffected by a shutdown, though a lapse in appropriations could slow some services in the agencies that run them.

The other exception to the law is for emergencies involving the “safety of human life or the protection of property." What constitutes an emergency has been the subject of legal wrangling for decades.

Violations of the Antideficiency Act can result in fines or jail time, at least in theory. Experts said they couldn’t identify examples of government officials being held criminally liable under the law.

But the threat of penalties often causes government workers to be cautious about how they interpret the law, experts said. Agencies are required to report violations of the law to the GAO and explain what precautions they are taking to prevent future violations.

“The penalties are very significant under the Antideficiency Act and I don’t think I’ve ever met a civil servant who’s wanted to be on the other end of those," said Bridget Dooling, a former Office of Management and Budget lawyer and now a law professor at The Ohio State University.

