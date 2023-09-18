How Prime-Time TV Will Look Different This Fall

Fall prime-time programming data for 2019-22 are from TV ad-measurement company iSpot.tv, which created a fall schedule for each network between Labor Day and mid-December of each year using the programs in which the most ads aired—a proxy for the shows that aired most frequently—in each time slot. The fall 2023 prime-time schedules are from each network as they define prime time and as of Sept. 15. Times shown on 2023 fall schedules can vary by program, network and time zone. Programming that made its debut on another network or overseas, or has been available on streaming services, is counted as new scripted content for a given network, while rerun programming isn’t.