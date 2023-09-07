How Private Is This Community Off the Coast of Connecticut? No Comment.

Thick, white clouds obscured the skyline at 7 a.m. on a recent weekday morning, when a ferry bound for Fishers Island, N.Y., departed New London, Conn.

Carrying mail, groceries and day workers, the boat churned through slate-colored water, past the island’s rocky shoreline and into a small harbor where it docked with little fanfare about 45 minutes later. A light mist fell as homes overlooking the water came into view.

A summer colony dating back to the late 1800s, Fishers Island is an exclusive enclave where generations of old-money families gather to sail and golf. Over the years, Fishers Island residents have included members of the du Pont family—the name still populates the island’s annual phone book—along with former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, author Rick Moody, former CIA director Porter Goss and Henry Luce III, the late publisher of Time magazine.

But you won’t find these boldfaced names trumpeting their ties to the island: Fishers Island is exceedingly private. Roughly two-thirds of the island is gated, and in some areas there are few street names or house numbers. Socializing largely revolves around sailing, golf and tennis, and the island has two exclusive country clubs with yearslong waiting lists, according to several members. Homes trade infrequently and, when they do, sales are rarely publicized. Even Pierce Rafferty, the director of the island’s Henry L. Ferguson Museum, said he has a policy of not speaking to reporters about the island.

“It’s not that we’re secretive or anything," said Thomas L. duPont, a longtime summer resident and commodore of the Fishers Island Yacht Club. “We’re just a community that regards the welfare of others first, and you don’t go talking about your neighbors to just anybody."

The reason for all this privacy? Maintaining the island’s secluded sandy beaches and verdant landscape. To do so, generations of Fishers families have shunned development, fearing throngs of visitors, soaring home prices and traffic. (“Island of the discreet shudder," is how a Sports Illustrated writer described Fishers in the 1960s.)

“People on Fishers…don’t want to be like Route 27 on Long Island," said longtime summer resident George de Menil, in reference to the traffic-clogged main artery into the Hamptons. “If people get too interested, goodness knows—they may try to buy houses."

The retired economics professor said he and his wife were drawn to Fishers Island’s natural beauty and bought a home in the 1970s. In the 1980s, they purchased an adjacent property with a house and cottage for their children. “We were thinking ahead," he said.

Despite its proximity to New England, Fishers Island is a hamlet of Southold, N.Y., a town on the eastern end of Long Island. Measuring about 7 miles long and a mile wide, Fishers has a year-round population of approximately 250, a number that swells to roughly 2,500 during the summer. There are about 660 homes on Fishers, some 80% of which are used by seasonal residents, according to the town of Southold.

Homes on Fishers are significantly undervalued compared with places like East Hampton and Nantucket, Mass., locals said. Homeownership also tends to be generational, said real-estate agent Laurie Finan of Shutters & Sails. “People come and buy and stay," she said.

Historically, luxury sales prices have ranged from $2 million to just over $4 million. But like other second-home markets, prices nearly doubled during Covid, according to Jim Reid of Mystic Isle Realty.

In 2021, Texas investor David Porter and his wife, Dana Porter, paid a record $6.5 million for a home on 4.33 acres, property records show. In July 2022, CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and her husband, restaurateur Geoff Tracy, paid $6.3 million for a seven-bedroom house on approximately 1.1 acres, according to records. The Porters declined to comment. O’Donnell and Tracy didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Although Fishers hasn’t reached Hamptons-level pricing, asking prices are ticking up. This spring, a glass-and-steel house built by Thomas N. Armstrong III, the late longtime director of the Whitney Museum of American Art, and his wife, Whitney “Bunty" Armstrong, was listed for $8.25 million. If it sells for anywhere near that amount, it would set a record on the island, according to listing agent Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty, whose family has a home on Fishers.

Locals said one reason the real-estate market has remained subdued over the years is because Fishers has limited appeal to outsiders.

“It’s not a tourist destination," said John McGillian, a summer resident since the 1970s who is president of the Island Community Board. In addition to the two country clubs, Fishers has one restaurant and a few cafes, several churches, a grocery store and a community center. The quiet lifestyle is appealing to some, but the lack of retail options can be a deterrent to outsiders. “A lot of people don’t want to deal with that," he said.

For those who do, Fishers is a tightknit community where lifelong friendships are made (and romances started). In recent years, longtime Fishers families and their children have dominated the island’s buyer pool, agents said.

That was the case in 2020 when investor Peter Rugg and his wife, Meredith Rugg, sold their roughly 4,200-square-foot house for around $2.2 million to a longtime Fishers family. “We were thrilled it didn’t get sold for the wrong price to some people who were the wrong people," he said, describing “wrong people" as those who wouldn’t care for the property or community. “It’s not about money," said Rugg. “It’s about preserving the wonderful thing Fishers Island has. It’s a very family-centric enclave."

The Ruggs, who had an apartment in New York City, sold because they no longer had family on Fishers, and they decided to buy a home in Newport, R.I., Peter Rugg said.

Workers, construction materials and food are transported to Fishers Island by ferry. Electricity comes via underwater cable from Connecticut, but as New York residents, Fishers residents go to Long Island to renew their driver’s licenses and get building permits. The island has a single post office, where residents pick up their mail, and there is one school with about 70 students in PreK through 12th grade, according to its website. And like other resort markets, the island all but empties out during the winter.

Chef Robin Toldo, who owns the Food Arts Café, said business vacillates between two extremes. During the summer, she typically works 112 hours a week from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. “In the offseason, I’m not open," she said.

In recent years, Fishers’s full-time population has dwindled in part due to housing costs and lack of jobs, said McGillian, citing the closure of a U.S. Army base on the island in the 1940s. About 25% of year-round residents live in affordable housing created and maintained by the Walsh Park Benevolent Corporation, a housing nonprofit. Walsh Park recently collaborated with architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, the lead designers of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, to design affordable housing units on Fishers, where Williams and Tsien have a home in a renovated warehouse near the ferry terminal.

“In a quiet way, I can add something that makes the island better," Williams said.

Fishers hasn’t always been so focused on privacy. Settled in the 1600s, the island was used for farming until the late 1800s, when it developed into a fishing community and seaside resort with grand hotels and a saloon. “Eastern Connecticut lay under the rigid influence of a fervid prohibitionist…and thirsty Nutmeggers developed a keen affection for this nearby piece of New York," according to the 2004 book “Sailing at Fishers: A History of the Fishers Island Yacht Club."

A turning point came in 1889, when businessmen and brothers Edmund and Walton Ferguson purchased nine-tenths of the island for $250,000, according to the Ferguson Museum. They banned excursion steamers and built a “first-class" resort on the western end of the island with new cottages, according to the museum.

The hotels on Fishers failed one by one over the next few decades and around 1925, the Ferguson family tapped Frederick Law Olmsted Jr.—whose father designed Central Park—to draw plans for a private community on the eastern two-thirds of the island. Plans called for about 350 homes, but the 1929 stock market crash froze land sales and halted development. Development picked up again after World War II.

Today, the island’s main road is a narrow paved street from which dirt and gravel paths splinter off, leading to large estates. The East End is a gated area with few street names or house numbers, making it difficult for an outsider to navigate. “If you have no reason to be down there, you’d have no reason to know what’s there," said Sue Lusker, a year-round resident who works as a caretaker during the winter.

Summer residents are further insulated by the island’s clubs, including the Hay Harbor Club, established in 1909, and the Fishers Island Club—known locally as the Big Club—which opened in 1926 and has a sought-after golf course designed by Seth Raynor. The country clubs have yearslong waiting lists, several members said, and even then, membership isn’t guaranteed.

“It’s difficult to get in because there’s so much legacy on the island, and families like to continue membership from generation to generation," said Rich Foyle, a semiretired medical supply-company owner who grew up on Fishers, moved to Connecticut as a teenager and bought a summer home on the island around 2002. “It would be very difficult to get in if you did not have roots on the island."

Peter Rugg said some people who bought homes first and then tried to join the clubs have been “ostracized." He said it happened years ago to a friend of his, who ended up selling his house. “I tried to help him get into the clubs. It was like being the Big Bad Wolf and blowing on the brick house," he said.

By and large, development on the East End is controlled by the Fishers Island Development Corp., a successor to the Ferguson family’s 19th-century development company. FIDCO’s architectural review committee reviews the location, design and landscaping of private homes, according to its website.

Unlike Nantucket, which has rigid design codes, Fishers has no single architectural style and contains a mix of shingle-style, Colonial Revival and modern homes on the island, said Jacob Albert of Albert, Righter & Tittmann Architects, a Boston-based firm that has worked on about 35 homes on the island since the 1970s. FIDCO “wants you to use natural materials, observe certain height limits and, when possible, preserve the non-visibility of the house," he said. “It’s not a showy place at all."

The island also has a number of historic homes, including the Mansion house, which was built in the 1700s and is currently owned by members of the Ferguson family. On the easternmost tip of the island is a 1930s medieval-style mansion built by mattress mogul Grant Simmons. It is now owned by Allie Hanley, widow of oil executive William “Lee" Hanley, who bought it for $3.1 million in 1991, records show. And a circa-1900 house, where scenes from “The World According to Garp" were filmed, last sold for $2.4 million in 2004, records show.

Whitney Armstrong, a son of Thomas and Bunty Armstrong, said Fishers is a “great escape" and place where he seeks solace in nature. “It’s just an all-around breezy place where during the summer, for the most part, you don’t lock your car or house."

On a recent August afternoon, children in crisp tennis whites hit balls at the Hay Harbor Club as parents and caregivers observed from the sidelines.

Some locals said the club mind-set is starting to change, as the younger generation places less value on membership.

In recent years, a handful of newcomers have breached Fishers’ proverbial gates.

Architects Stewart Skolnick and Charles Haver were only vaguely familiar with Fishers Island when they began house-hunting a decade ago. Finding Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard “too hectic," they fell in love with the quiet and undone quality of Fishers, Haver said. As avid swimmers, they were also drawn to the island’s secluded beaches and freshwater ponds. At the time, though, only one lot on the island was listed for sale.

Ultimately, their broker found another opportunity that hadn’t come to market yet. The couple, who live and work in Roxbury, Conn., paid $500,000 for two parcels totaling 3.1 acres in 2012 and spent the next several years designing a 1,200-square-foot beach house with a single bedroom.

Skolnick and Haver aren’t members of the clubs and don’t want to be. “We don’t play golf or tennis so having a club membership wasn’t a goal," Haver said. Instead, they enjoy entertaining small groups at home.

From their tower-like house they have views of several nearby ponds, oyster farms and Block Island Sound. “On a clear day, we can see Montauk," Haver said.

