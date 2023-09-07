How Private Is This Community Off the Coast of Connecticut? No Comment.
The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST
SummaryResidents are keen on preserving the privacy and exclusivity of Fishers Island, a summer enclave where homes fetch millions.
Thick, white clouds obscured the skyline at 7 a.m. on a recent weekday morning, when a ferry bound for Fishers Island, N.Y., departed New London, Conn.
