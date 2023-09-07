How Private Is This Community Off the Coast of Connecticut? No Comment.

But you won’t find these boldfaced names trumpeting their ties to the island: Fishers Island is exceedingly private. Roughly two-thirds of the island is gated, and in some areas there are few street names or house numbers. Socializing largely revolves around sailing, golf and tennis, and the island has two exclusive country clubs with yearslong waiting lists, according to several members. Homes trade infrequently and, when they do, sales are rarely publicized. Even Pierce Rafferty, the director of the island’s Henry L. Ferguson Museum, said he has a policy of not speaking to reporters about the island.

