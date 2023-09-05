How Slowing Inflation Can Hit Corporate Profits
Justin Lahart ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:24 PM IST
SummaryHigh inflation helped boost earnings at many companies, but now comes the hangover.
When inflation goes up, it can do wonders for companies’ profits. But when it starts to cool, the wonder goes away.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less