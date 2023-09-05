How Slowing Inflation Can Hit Corporate Profits

When inflation goes up, it can do wonders for companies’ profits. But when it starts to cool, the wonder goes away.

The Commerce Department last week reported that after-tax U.S. corporate profits were down 9.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier—a more severe drop than the 2.9% decline in earnings per share registered by companies in the S&P 500, as estimated by Refinitiv.

Some of this difference is a matter of composition: The S&P 500 contains only large, public companies, many of which have operations outside the U.S., while the Commerce Department figures include Federal Reserve banks, which have been losing money as a result of high rates and the Fed’s portfolio reductions.

S&P 500 companies have also reduced their share counts, through buybacks and the like, boosting earnings per share. Indeed, S&P 500 net income was down notably more in the second quarter than earnings per share, falling 5.5%.

No matter how you look at it, though, the stellar growth that companies began experiencing shortly after the pandemic hit has come and gone. In the second quarter of last year, U.S. after-tax profits were up 7.7% from a year earlier, while S&P earnings per share were up 8.4%. And in the second quarter of 2021, they were up 55% and 96%, respectively.

Slower economic growth and, in the case of S&P 500 companies especially, a shift in consumer spending back away from goods and toward services, have played a role. But cooling inflation has also cut into earnings, and if it continues, profits could remain under pressure.

Some of this is simply because after a period of prices going up faster than labor costs, lately labor costs have been rising faster—in the second quarter, U.S. employment costs were up 4.5% from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department, while consumer prices were up 4.1%.

Another factor is that inflation made prices for what some companies were holding in inventory go up, so that when they sold them, they booked a fatter profit than they would have if prices weren’t moving. Now, with inflation falling, they are experiencing the hangover.

Whether this happens is a matter of accounting. Companies that use last-in, first-out accounting, or LIFO, can take earnings hits in inflationary environments. This is because under LIFO, they record the cost of inventory at the latest price they paid for those materials in the open market. That raises the cost of goods sold, and lowers profit. But more companies use first-in, first-out accounting, or FIFO, whereby the cost of their oldest inventory is valued first. In an inflationary environment where, in addition to paying higher prices for materials coming in the door, they are also charging customers more for what they sell, profits can get a temporary boost. “That is going to look good for a while and then it won’t," explains David Zion, head of the accounting and tax-research firm Zion Research Group.

Inflation can also effectively understate the financial impact of wear and tear on companies’ assets because in business accounting depreciation is generally measured at historical cost; after inflation, the actual cost of replacing assets is higher.

The Commerce Department calculates what profits would look like absent changes in inventory valuations, and with depreciation measured at current costs (and in a consistent way). With these adjustments, after-tax profits in the second quarter were just 11.5% higher than they were in the final quarter of 2019. Without these adjustments, profits were up 33%.

Cooling inflation is something that most investors would see as a cause to celebrate. But if they haven’t considered how it might affect the measured earnings of the companies they own, they could be in for a surprise.

Write to Justin Lahart at Justin.Lahart@wsj.com