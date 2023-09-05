How Slowing Inflation Can Hit Corporate Profits

Whether this happens is a matter of accounting. Companies that use last-in, first-out accounting, or LIFO, can take earnings hits in inflationary environments. This is because under LIFO, they record the cost of inventory at the latest price they paid for those materials in the open market. That raises the cost of goods sold, and lowers profit. But more companies use first-in, first-out accounting, or FIFO, whereby the cost of their oldest inventory is valued first. In an inflationary environment where, in addition to paying higher prices for materials coming in the door, they are also charging customers more for what they sell, profits can get a temporary boost. “That is going to look good for a while and then it won’t," explains David Zion, head of the accounting and tax-research firm Zion Research Group.